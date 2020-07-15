Global  
 

Mickey Madden Takes "Leave Of Absence" From Maroon 5

Clash Wednesday, 15 July 2020
Mickey Madden Takes Leave Of Absence From Maroon 5After being charged by police...

*Maroon 5* bass player *Mickey Madden* will take a "leave of absence" from the band.

The musician was involved in a domestic incident last month, with police being called to his home in California.

Mickey Madden was subsequently charged with a wilful infliction of “a traumatic injury on a spouse or cohabitant”, before being released on bond.

A court hearing is slated for September 29th, with further information being kept confidential until then.

As a result of this hearing, however, Mickey Madden will depart from Maroon 5, taking a "leave of absence".

He told People: “I have some things that I need to deal with and address right now and so I have decided to take a leave of absence from Maroon 5 for the foreseeable future...”

Madden added: “During this time, I do not want to be a distraction to my bandmates. I wish them the absolute best.”

When news of the incident broke, Maroon 5 said they were "devastated" by the reports, commenting:

“As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously. For now, we are allowing all of the individuals involved the space to work things through.”

Mickey Madden's court hearing is scheduled for September 29th.

News video: Maroon 5 star takes a break from the band after domestic violence arrest

Maroon 5 star takes a break from the band after domestic violence arrest 00:47

 Maroon 5 star Mickey Madden has taken a leave of absence from the group after he was arrested following a fight with an unidentified woman.

