D.L. Hughley Makes Fun of Racist Woman Who Died After Getting Hit by Fire Truck Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Rachel Dawn Ruit, who made headlines for shouting racial slurs, passed away after being struck by a fire truck in West Asheville around 1:30 P.M. on July 13. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this