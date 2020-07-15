White House Aide Claims That Peter Navarro ‘Went Rogue’ In Anti Fauci Op Ed to Jake Sherman

Video credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published 1 day ago White House Targets Fauci After Blunt Warnings About Coronavirus 03:49 As the nation confronts a surge in coronavirus infections across the South and parts of the West, tensions between the White House and Dr. Anthony Fauci, a highly respected and leading expert on infectious diseases, have burst into public view amid competing assessments of the country's response to...