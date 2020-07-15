Global  
 

White House Aide Claims That Peter Navarro ‘Went Rogue’ In Anti Fauci Op Ed to Jake Sherman

Mediaite Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Politico's Jake Sherman reported a bit of White House intrigue surrounding the brewing animus between Economic Advisor Peter Navarro and Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Wednesday morning appearance on Morning Joe.
 As the nation confronts a surge in coronavirus infections across the South and parts of the West, tensions between the White House and Dr. Anthony Fauci, a highly respected and leading expert on infectious diseases, have burst into public view amid competing assessments of the country's response to...

