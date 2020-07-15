Global  
 

Former “Wheel of Fortune” Host, Chuck Woolery’s Son Tests Positive for COVID-19

Earn The Necklace Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Former Wheel of Fortune host, Chuck Woolery revealed his son tested positive for COVID-19. The statement came few hours after Woolery made some heated statements about the pandemic and healthcare professionals. He backtracked from his previous statements, but his tweets have already created a social media storm. Here’s what you need to know about Chuck […]

The post Former “Wheel of Fortune” Host, Chuck Woolery’s Son Tests Positive for COVID-19 appeared first on Earn The Necklace.
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Trump Retweets Chuck Woolery Saying 'Everyone Is Lying' About COVID-19

Trump Retweets Chuck Woolery Saying 'Everyone Is Lying' About COVID-19 01:17

 Trump Retweets Chuck Woolery Saying 'Everyone Is Lying' About COVID-19 The 79-year-old talk and game show host took to Twitter on Monday to express his opinions about the current health pandemic. Chuck Woolery, via Twitter Woolery also tweeted his support for schools to reopen later this year. Chuck...

