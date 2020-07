Video Credit: ETCanada - Published 1 week ago 'Little Voice' Cast Says Working With Sara Bareilles Was A Dream Come True 03:01 From the same team that brought audiences "Waitress: The Musical" comes the new Apple TV+ series "Little Voice". While speaking with ET Canada, castmates Brittany O'Grady, Colton Ryan and Sean Teale say that working with executive producer Sara Bareilles was a dream come true