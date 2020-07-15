Post Malone Lost a Fierce Game of Beer Pong to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and it Marked Him For Life

Colin Cowherd: Chiefs have the luxury of paying Chris Jones because of Patrick Mahomes



Colin Cowherd: Chiefs have the luxury of paying Chris Jones because of Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs were able to sign DT Chris Jones to a long-term deal before yesterday's deadline. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks because of Patrick Mahomes, the team has the luxury to sign a.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:49 Published 3 days ago

Rob Parker: History suggests that Patrick Mahomes will not win another Super Bowl



Rob Parker: History suggests that Patrick Mahomes will not win another Super Bowl

After Patrick Mahomes signed the largest contract in NFL history, Rob Parker wrote a column saying everyone should pump the brakes on Kansas City. Parker said "there's a good chance the Chiefs.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:47 Published 3 days ago