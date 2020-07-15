Global  
 

Post Malone Lost a Fierce Game of Beer Pong to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and it Marked Him For Life

Billboard.com Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
In a new profile, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes describes a fierce game of backstage beer pong with Post Malone that ended with the frustrated rapper being marked for life after taking a tough L.
Video Credit: GQ - Published
News video: Patrick Mahomes Goes Undercover on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram

Patrick Mahomes Goes Undercover on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram 12:50

 On this episode of Actually Me, Kansas City superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Quora and Wikipedia. Does he really put ketchup on steak? What is his throwing release time?

