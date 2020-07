Machine Gun Kelly Says Megan Fox Has the 'Most Beautiful' Feet in Existence Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Machine Gun Kelly spoke a little bit about Megan Fox, who he is rumored to be dating after they showed some heavy PDA recently. In a behind-the-scenes q&a for Teen Vogue, Machine Gun Kelly was asked about his music video for “Bloody Valentine,” which also stars Megan as his lover. Specifically, he spoke about the [...] 👓 View full article