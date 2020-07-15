Cam’ron Goes Into The Mind Of Donald Trump + Those Stimulus Checks: “This How This N***a Really Feel Too” Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

New York rapper Cam’ron roasts Donald Trump for fun. The hip-hop veteran went online this week with some playful shade aimed at the president over his attempt to help people survive the coronavirus epidemic with a stimulus check. Cam’ron x Donald Trump This week, the Dipset boss hopped on Instagram with some digital savagery. Cam […]



The post Cam’ron Goes Into The Mind Of Donald Trump + Those Stimulus Checks: “This How This N***a Really Feel Too” appeared first on . New York rapper Cam’ron roasts Donald Trump for fun. The hip-hop veteran went online this week with some playful shade aimed at the president over his attempt to help people survive the coronavirus epidemic with a stimulus check. Cam’ron x Donald Trump This week, the Dipset boss hopped on Instagram with some digital savagery. Cam […]The post Cam’ron Goes Into The Mind Of Donald Trump + Those Stimulus Checks: “This How This N***a Really Feel Too” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Confirms US Conducted Cyberattack Against Russia



Donald Trump, for the first time, has confirmed the US conducted a covert cyberattack in 2018. The attack was against Russia's Internet Research Agency, according to reports at CNN. The Internet.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:36 Published 2 days ago Pres. Donald Trump Criticizes Sen. Pat Toomey On Twitter



KDKA's Jon Delano has more on President Donald Trump criticizing U.S. Senator Pat Toomey's loyalty to the Republican Party. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:12 Published 2 days ago Donald Trump wears a mask for the first time amid Covid pandemic



US President was seen wearing a mask during a visit to a hospital. This was the first time that Donald Trump wore a mask since Covid outbreak. Trump wore a blue mask with the Presidential seal.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:46 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this