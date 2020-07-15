Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cam’ron Goes Into The Mind Of Donald Trump + Those Stimulus Checks: “This How This N***a Really Feel Too”

SOHH Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Cam’ron Goes Into The Mind Of Donald Trump + Those Stimulus Checks: “This How This N***a Really Feel Too”New York rapper Cam’ron roasts Donald Trump for fun. The hip-hop veteran went online this week with some playful shade aimed at the president over his attempt to help people survive the coronavirus epidemic with a stimulus check. Cam’ron x Donald Trump This week, the Dipset boss hopped on Instagram with some digital savagery. Cam […]

The post Cam’ron Goes Into The Mind Of Donald Trump + Those Stimulus Checks: “This How This N***a Really Feel Too” appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Confirms US Conducted Cyberattack Against Russia [Video]

Trump Confirms US Conducted Cyberattack Against Russia

Donald Trump, for the first time, has confirmed the US conducted a covert cyberattack in 2018. The attack was against Russia's Internet Research Agency, according to reports at CNN. The Internet..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published
Pres. Donald Trump Criticizes Sen. Pat Toomey On Twitter [Video]

Pres. Donald Trump Criticizes Sen. Pat Toomey On Twitter

KDKA's Jon Delano has more on President Donald Trump criticizing U.S. Senator Pat Toomey's loyalty to the Republican Party.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:12Published
Donald Trump wears a mask for the first time amid Covid pandemic [Video]

Donald Trump wears a mask for the first time amid Covid pandemic

US President was seen wearing a mask during a visit to a hospital. This was the first time that Donald Trump wore a mask since Covid outbreak. Trump wore a blue mask with the Presidential seal..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:46Published

Tweets about this