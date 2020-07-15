Chethan wishes Dhruva Sarja a speedy recovery Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Sandalwood’s Action Prince Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana have been tested positive for COVID-19 and have been shifted to a private hospital. Recently, Dhruva Sarja lost his brother Chiranjeevi Sarja, who passed away after a heart attack. Now, the actor who was spending a lot of time at home with his family, grieving for his late brother, has been infected by COVID-19 along with his wife. He shared the news on Twitter and warned people who had been in contact with them during the last few days to get tested as well and be safe. Director Chethan Kumar who is a good friend of Dhruva Sarja spoke to ETimes exclusively and explained the situation while wishing for the speed recovery of the couple. 👓 View full article

