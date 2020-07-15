Global  
 

Jim Carrey Calls Ex Fiancee Renee Zellweger 'Great Love of My Life'

Just Jared Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
In his new satirical memoir “Memoirs and Misinformation,” Jim Carrey described his ex girlfriend Renee Zellweger as the “great love of my life.” If you don’t know, they dated after meeting on the set of My, Myself & Irene and were actually engaged but split in December of 2000. Howard Stern asked Jim during an [...]
 Jim Carrey opens up to Howard Stern about his romantic relationship with Renee Zellweger. Plus, Cardi B's daughter, Kulture, gets gifted with a Birkin bag for her birthday.

