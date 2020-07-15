Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DMX Verzuz Snoop Dogg Finally Announced After Both Miss Out On JAY-Z Face-Off: “Battle Of The Dogs!”

SOHH Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
DMX Verzuz Snoop Dogg Finally Announced After Both Miss Out On JAY-Z Face-Off: “Battle Of The Dogs!”New York rapper DMX and Snoop Dogg are going to put their classics to the test. The hip-hop legends are slated to have their unforgettable anthems go up against each other in the coming days. Snoop Dogg x DMX This week, the popular weekly face-off series announced its biggest battle to date. Barring any changes, […]

The post DMX Verzuz Snoop Dogg Finally Announced After Both Miss Out On JAY-Z Face-Off: “Battle Of The Dogs!” appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Snoop Dogg honours Kobe Bryant at 2020 ESPY Awards [Video]

Snoop Dogg honours Kobe Bryant at 2020 ESPY Awards

Snoop Dogg paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant during the virtual 2020 ESPY Awards on Sunday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Did somebody say £5m? Snoop Dogg's bumper advert deal [Video]

Did somebody say £5m? Snoop Dogg's bumper advert deal

Rapper Snoop Dogg is said to have banked around £5.3 million after he starred in takeaway company Just Eat's latest commercial.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Snoop Dogg + Swizz Beatz React To Michael Rapaport’s Hilarious Turn Up To DMX Verzuz Battle: “My Motherf**king Brother From Another Mother!”

Snoop Dogg + Swizz Beatz React To Michael Rapaport’s Hilarious Turn Up To DMX Verzuz Battle: “My Motherf**king Brother From Another Mother!” West Coast rap legend Snoop Dogg knows he put together an epic Verzuz battle last night. The hip-hop icon and Verzuz co-creator Swizz Beatz stepped up this week...
SOHH

DMX vs. Snoop Dogg in ‘Verzuz’ Battle of the Dawgs: See Our Scorecard & Winner

 It was the battle of the Dogs on Wednesday night (July 22), as Snoop Dogg and DMX faced off as part of the latest heavyweight bout on Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's...
Billboard.com

Look: Here’s How To Watch The Snoop Dogg Vs. DMX Verzuz Battle Right Now

Look: Here’s How To Watch The Snoop Dogg Vs. DMX Verzuz Battle Right Now The wait is finally over – Snoop Dogg versus DMX is live right now! Will Snoop’s epic catalog body what X did with the Ruff Ryders movement? Here’s how you...
SOHH Also reported by •Billboard.com

Tweets about this