Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas has been trying to contact the duchess since her LA move: source
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle is reportedly attempting to contact the Duchess of Sussex, who is currently residing in her native Los Angeles.
Video credit: Buzz60 - Published
Meghan Markle Spotted in $76 Dress 00:51
Meghan Markle’s become a fashion icon since joining the royal family. Well, now that she’s stepped down as a senior royal, the Duchess of Sussex is able to be a little more casual.
