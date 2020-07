Supermodel Beverly Johnson, 67, gets engaged after vowing ‘never’ to get married again Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Supermodel Beverly Johnson and Wall Street financier Brian Maillian are engaged. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Entertainment Tonight The iconic supermodel Beverly Johnson is set to tie the knot with financier Brian Maillian. https://t.co/znuR8tErUQ 36 seconds ago Citi-Digests "Supermodel Beverly Johnson, 67, gets engaged after vowing ‘never’ to get married again" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/5Z4G2XleSR 12 minutes ago Eliel Sepulchro Supermodel Beverly Johnson, 67, gets engaged after vowing ‘never’ to get married again https://t.co/NGqFiYWTEu (and… https://t.co/V9qym9Hl7D 34 minutes ago LittleThings Supermodel Beverly Johnson, The First Black ‘Vogue’ Cover Girl, Gets Engaged At 67 https://t.co/4O0YwyuX1o 53 minutes ago