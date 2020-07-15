Fahim Saleh Wiki: Facts about the Tech Entrepreneur Found Dead in New York
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () Tech entrepreneur and venture capitalist Fahim Saleh was reportedly murdered in New York. His decapitated and dismembered body was found on July 14 in his New York apartment. He was 33. Before Saleh’s gruesome murder, the gifted computer programmer was building websites and services with his tech expertise. Saleh is best known as the co-creator […]
The post Fahim Saleh Wiki: Facts about the Tech Entrepreneur Found Dead in New York appeared first on Earn The Necklace.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association is scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss the fall sports season. The New York State Department of Health has ruled that interscholastic sports are still not permitted at this time.
As parents prepare to send their children back into the classroom, the high school is buying a dozen artificial intelligence devices with thermal sensors and facial identification technology for their..
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 02:25Published