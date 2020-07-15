Global  
 

Fahim Saleh Wiki: Facts about the Tech Entrepreneur Found Dead in New York

Tech entrepreneur and venture capitalist Fahim Saleh was reportedly murdered in New York. His decapitated and dismembered body was found on July 14 in his New York apartment. He was 33. Before Saleh’s gruesome murder, the gifted computer programmer was building websites and services with his tech expertise. Saleh is best known as the co-creator […]

 The New York State Public High School Athletic Association is scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss the fall sports season. The New York State Department of Health has ruled that interscholastic sports are still not permitted at this time.

Mayor Bill de Blasio holds daily briefing on gun violence, coronavirus and more in New York City.

Three-quarters of Americans have experienced a tech wake-up call due to COVID-19, according to new research. The survey of 2,000 Americans revealed just how reliant they are on digital

As parents prepare to send their children back into the classroom, the high school is buying a dozen artificial intelligence devices with thermal sensors and facial identification technology for their

BBC News

Seattle Times


