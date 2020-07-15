Ivanka Trump Spox Blames ‘Cancel Culture’ for Goya Criticism, Ignores Ethical Concerns: She Has Right to Express ‘Personal Support’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Goya Foods Boycott Takes Off



The hashtag #Goyaway is trending on social media one day after Robert Unanue, CEO of Goya Foods, appeared in the White House Rose Garden and praised President Donald Trump. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:44 Published 5 days ago Calls for Goya Foods Boycott Surface After CEO Praises Trump



Calls for Goya Foods Boycott Surface After CEO Praises Trump On Thursday, Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue heaped praise on President Donald Trump at a White House event. According to Unanue, the United.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:26 Published 5 days ago Goya CEO's Praise Of Trump Sparks Boycott



Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue recently praised President Donald Trump in a visit to the White House. The move angered shoppers. Prominent Hispanic American leaders called for a boycott of Goya products... Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:31 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this Cheryl RT @Mediaite: Ivanka Trump Spox Blames 'Cancel Culture' for Goya Criticism, Ignores Ethical Concerns: She Has Right to Express 'Personal Su… 37 minutes ago Mediaite Ivanka Trump Spox Blames 'Cancel Culture' for Goya Criticism, Ignores Ethical Concerns: She Has Right to Express 'P… https://t.co/dPfaaE26zW 1 hour ago