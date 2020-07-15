Ivanka Trump Spox Blames ‘Cancel Culture’ for Goya Criticism, Ignores Ethical Concerns: She Has Right to Express ‘Personal Support’
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () On Tuesday night, Ivanka Trump tweeted a photo of her holding a can of beans in support of Unanue and Goya Foods writing, "If it’s Goya, it has to be good. Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno."
[NFA] Robert Unanue, the CEO of the Hispanic staple food maker Goya Foods, praised President Donald Trump on Thursday at the White House which swiftly led to backlash on Twitter. Colette Luke has more.
Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue recently praised President Donald Trump in a visit to the White House. The move angered shoppers. Prominent Hispanic American leaders called for a boycott of Goya products...
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:31Published
