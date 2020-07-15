Katherine Langford Releases Original Song 'I Could Be Your King' From New Show 'Cursed'
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () Surprise! We just got a brand new, original music from Katherine Langford! The Cursed Instagram account shared the 24-year-old actress’ new song, which is for the new show. “our queen 👑 @katherinelangford 👑 just released an original song that i already have stuck in my head. listen to #ICouldBeYourKing over on @cursed ⚔️,” Netflix also [...]
The new Netflix fantasy drama "Cursed" offers a fresh take on the young King Arthur. The cast, including Katherine Langford, Devon Terrell and Gustaf Skarsgård tell ET Canada digital reporter Morgan Hoffman why they're so proud to be a part of a sword-and-sorcery story that's all about diversity,...