Jon Hamm Set to Star in 'Fletch' Reboot! Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Fletch is getting a reboot! Jon Hamm is set to produce and star in a feature film about the investigative reporter, which will be directed by Superbad‘s Greg Mottola, Deadline reported on Wednesday (July 15). Here’s what to expect: “The movie, like the Chevy Chase films in the 1980s, is based on Gregory Mcdonald’s 1970s [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Jon Hamm to Star in ‘Fletch’ Reboot at Miramax Jon Hamm is set to produce and star in a rebooted, modernized take on “Fletch,” the character from the 1970s mystery novels first portrayed on screen by...

The Wrap 3 hours ago





Tweets about this