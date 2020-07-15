CNN’s Brianna Keilar Tears into Florida Rep Suing Over Mask Mandate: ‘Just to Be Clear, You Are Not a Doctor’ Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar tore into Representative Anthony Sabatini (R-FL) for filing lawsuits against cities with mask mandates -- questioning if he wants to save lives and noting that he is neither a health export nor a doctor. 👓 View full article

(CNN) With coronavirus cases climbing across the US, local and state leaders have found themselves at odds over the types of restrictions that should be in place to move forward effectively. In Florida, Rep. Donna Shalala said the virus is still out of control and places like Miami are edging closer...

