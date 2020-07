Katy Perry Reveals Her Cute Nickname for Her Baby Girl! Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Katy Perry has a funny name for her baby girl already! The “Smile” singer, who is currently pregnant with her first child with Orlando Bloom, made an appearance on The One Show on Monday (July 13). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry During the interview, Katy was asked if she had a [...] 👓 View full article