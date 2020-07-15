Lili Reinhart Has Watched This Movie 4 Times In The Last 3 Weeks!
Wednesday, 15 July 2020
4 days ago) Lili Reinhart is dishing on a movie she’s currently obsessed with! The 23-year-old took to Instagram story to share a movie she’s been watching a lot over the past few weeks. “I have watched Eurovision Song Contest four times now. Since it came out,” Lili wrote with a photo of the movie on her TV. [...]
Video Credit: Bang Media
5 days ago
Lili Reinhart has been keeping her beauty routine "very natural" amid the coronavirus pandemic, as she has "no reason to put makeup on" when she isn't leaving the house.
Lili Reinhart's 'very natural' beauty routine 01:04
