Chuck Todd Insists No Bias at MSNBC: ‘No Editorial Point of View on Any of These Newscasts’ Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd, who retains a public-relations agent to keep his Wikipedia page free of claims that he may be biased, insisted Wednesday that his network's daytime newscasts on are completely free of any "editorial point of view." 👓 View full article