Himanshi Khurana gets herself tested for Covid-19 Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Himanshi Khurana of "Bigg Boss 13" fame has undergone a Covid-19 test and will share the reports once they are out, the actress has confirmed on Twitter. It seems like Himanshi was feeling unwell over the past couple of days, which prompted the actress to get herself tested for coronavirus, according to a report in... 👓 View full article

