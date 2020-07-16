Global  
 

Matt Damon closes entire Brooklyn Heights block to move into new penthouse

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 July 2020
American actor Matt Damon brought havoc to Brooklyn Heights by moving into his luxury penthouse. According to Page Six, the 49-year-old star brought in quite the production-closing down an entire street on Tuesday -- including an enormous crane, which reached over 14 stories, to lift his furniture and a host of trees onto his...
