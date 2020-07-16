|
Matt Damon closes entire Brooklyn Heights block to move into new penthouse
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
American actor Matt Damon brought havoc to Brooklyn Heights by moving into his luxury penthouse. According to Page Six, the 49-year-old star brought in quite the production-closing down an entire street on Tuesday -- including an enormous crane, which reached over 14 stories, to lift his furniture and a host of trees onto his...
|
|
|
|
