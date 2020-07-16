Global  
 

Tom Hanks talks about Coronavirus battle: Felt like bones were made of soda crackers

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
American actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to reveal that they tested positive for the coronavirus in March. In a recent virtual interview, Hanks detailed his experience with COVID-19. The Oscar-winning actor appeared virtually on 'The Late Show' on Tuesday, where he chatted with host Stephen...
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Tom Hanks' bones felt like crackers in battle with coronavirus

Tom Hanks' bones felt like crackers in battle with coronavirus 00:46

 Tom Hanks' bones "felt like soda crackers" during his coronavirus battle earlier this year.

