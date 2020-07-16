Tom Hanks talks about Coronavirus battle: Felt like bones were made of soda crackers
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () American actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to reveal that they tested positive for the coronavirus in March. In a recent virtual interview, Hanks detailed his experience with COVID-19. The Oscar-winning actor appeared virtually on 'The Late Show' on Tuesday, where he chatted with host Stephen...
