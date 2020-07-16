Global  
 

Chance The Rapper Backtracks On Kanye West For President Talk + Catches John Legend’s Attention: “Let’s Keep Fighting For All Of This”

SOHH Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Chance The Rapper Backtracks On Kanye West For President Talk + Catches John Legend’s Attention: “Let’s Keep Fighting For All Of This”Chicago hip-hop star Chance The Rapper is backtracking on his words. After endorsing music icon Kanye West for president and catching a co-sign from actor Terry Crews, he’s had a change of heart. Chance x Change After catching major backlash for his voting comments on Tuesday, Chance tweeted out a message realizing what his words […]

The post Chance The Rapper Backtracks On Kanye West For President Talk + Catches John Legend’s Attention: “Let’s Keep Fighting For All Of This” appeared first on .
