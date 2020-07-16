DJ Khaled Announces New Album 'Khaled Khaled'

Thursday, 16 July 2020 () DJ Khaled has announced his new album! The 44-year-old DJ took to his Instagram on Wednesday (July 15) to announce that his 12th studio album will be titled Khaled Khaled. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of DJ Khaled “MY ALBUM TITLE: KHALED KHALED MY 12th STUDIO ALBUM 🤲🏽 GOD IS THE GREATEST ALBUM MODE [...]
Logic to Retire After Release of Next Album In an announcement, the Grammy nominee said he plans to devote more time to his family. Logic, via Instagram The 30-year-old's sixth studio album, 'No Pressure,' is slated to be released on July 24. It follows his fifth LP, 'Confessions Of A Dangerous...
The Dalia Lama is celebrating his 85th birthday by releasing his first ever album. The Tibetan spiritual leader's new album is "Inner World." It's an album of mantras and Buddhist teachings. He hopes..