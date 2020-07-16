Global  
 

DJ Khaled Announces New Album 'Khaled Khaled'

Just Jared Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
DJ Khaled has announced his new album! The 44-year-old DJ took to his Instagram on Wednesday (July 15) to announce that his 12th studio album will be titled Khaled Khaled. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of DJ Khaled “MY ALBUM TITLE: KHALED KHALED MY 12th STUDIO ALBUM 🤲🏽 GOD IS THE GREATEST ALBUM MODE [...]
