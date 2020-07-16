Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ink Master's Daniel Silva Enters No Contest Plea in Corey La Barrie Death Case

Just Jared Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Daniel Silva has copped a plea deal in the case of the death of his friend Corey La Barrie. The 27-year-old Ink Master star “entered a no contest plea for killing the passenger in his McLaren sports car after crashing into a tree in Valley Village,” the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Golden State Killer To Plead Guilty So He Can Avoid Death Penalty [Video]

Golden State Killer To Plead Guilty So He Can Avoid Death Penalty

Former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. intends to plead guilty to going on a rampage of rapes and murders across two decades. According to Newser, the Golden State Killer will enter his plea..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Daniel Silva Reaches Plea Deal in Car Crash That Killed YouTuber Corey La Barrie

 UPDATE: Ink Master star Daniel Silva has entered a no contest plea for killing YouTuber Corey La Barrie in a car crash, the L.A. County District Attorney's...
E! Online

'Ink Master' Star Daniel Silva Cops Plea Deal in Corey La Barrie's Death Case

 "Ink Master" star Daniel Silva has just copped a plea deal in his criminal case involving the death of his friend ... YouTube star Corey La Barrie. Daniel pled...
TMZ.com

'Ink Master' star Daniel Silva pleads no contest in death of YouTuber Corey La Barrie

 Daniel Silva of "Ink Master" fame has entered a plea of no contest in the case of YouTube star Corey La Berrie's death.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

360aproko

360aproko 'Ink Master' Star Daniel Silva Enters No Contest Plea in Corey La Barrie Death Case https://t.co/SKIuqNWPpa 25 minutes ago

Mystery_Girl14

✨Laura Fernandez ✨ RT @etnow: Daniel Silva has copped a plea deal in the case of the death of his friend, Corey La Barrie. https://t.co/rXfcCKFRvm 2 hours ago

danidisasterr

dani♡ RT @ABC7: #CoreyLaBarrie death: "Ink Master" tattoo artist Daniel Silva enters manslaughter plea in Valley Village crash that killed YouTub… 3 hours ago

etnow

Entertainment Tonight Daniel Silva has copped a plea deal in the case of the death of his friend, Corey La Barrie. https://t.co/rXfcCKFRvm 4 hours ago

Chris_1791

Chris 'Ink Master' star Daniel Silva pleads no contest in death of YouTuber Corey La Barrie https://t.co/DgrSTVbBDp via @foxnews 5 hours ago