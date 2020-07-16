|
Ink Master's Daniel Silva Enters No Contest Plea in Corey La Barrie Death Case
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Daniel Silva has copped a plea deal in the case of the death of his friend Corey La Barrie. The 27-year-old Ink Master star “entered a no contest plea for killing the passenger in his McLaren sports car after crashing into a tree in Valley Village,” the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this