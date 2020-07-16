Red Bull To Shutter Further Music Projects Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Following the closure of Red Bull Music Academy and Red Bull Radio...



*Red Bull* will shutter further aspects of their involvement with music.



The brand have built a two decade association with music creators across the globe, embarking on numerous projects.



In 2019 the Austrian company closed both Red Bull Music Academy and Red Bull Radio, with further closures now anticipated.



*Business Insider reports* that Red Bull intend to cut back on their entertainment and culture teams in Canada, Austria, and the United Kingdom, and this will impact on the annual Red Bull Music Festival and Red Bull Presents live music series.



A retreat from their cultural impact, the move will haul back some of the company's "culture marketing" programmes. *Pitchfork* spoke to a rep from Red Bull, who did not specify exactly which aspects would be rolled back.



Three strands would be spared, however: Red Bull BC One, for breakdancing; Red Bull Batalla de los Gallos, for Spanish-language rap; and Red Bull Dance Your Style, for street dancing.



The statement reads: “In time, we will share the local activations that remain. On the music side Red Bull Records will continue.”



