Watch Angel Olsen, Hand Habits Cover A Tom Petty Classic Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

It's a beautiful version of 'Walls'...



*Angel Olsen* and *Hand Habits* join forces to cover Tom Petty classic 'Walls'.



The two took part in Cosmic Stream 2, beamed live to the world from Ashville, North Carolina.



Taking place in a beautiful hall in the historic town, the ticketed event featured a host of special moments.



Tom Petty's enduring classic 'Walls' was re-worked by two stellar songwriters, with *Angel Olsen* and *Hand Habits* applying their unique touch to the song.



The pair have both had busy 12 month spells - Angel Olsen released her album 'All Mirrors' last year, while Hand Habits responded with 'placeholder'.



Watch 'Walls' below.



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

It's a beautiful version of 'Walls'...*Angel Olsen* and *Hand Habits* join forces to cover Tom Petty classic 'Walls'.The two took part in Cosmic Stream 2, beamed live to the world from Ashville, North Carolina.Taking place in a beautiful hall in the historic town, the ticketed event featured a host of special moments.Tom Petty's enduring classic 'Walls' was re-worked by two stellar songwriters, with *Angel Olsen* and *Hand Habits* applying their unique touch to the song.The pair have both had busy 12 month spells - Angel Olsen released her album 'All Mirrors' last year, while Hand Habits responded with 'placeholder'.Watch 'Walls' below.Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tom Petty's Family Says He Would Not Want His Songs Used For A "Campaign Of Hate"



The family of classic rock legend Tom Petty has filed a cease and desist notice with the Trump campaign. The legal filing comes after one of the late musician's songs was played at the President's.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published on June 23, 2020

Tweets about this