Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Was Shot Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

During incident with Tory Lanez...



*Megan Thee Stallion* has revealed that she suffered gunshot wounds during an incident at the weekend.



On Sunday *TMZ reported* that the rapper was alongside Tory Lanez when he was arrested, seemingly for concealing a weapon in his car.



Now *Megan Thee Stallion* has shared a new statement on Instagram, explaining that she was shot twice in the foot, seemingly in a related incident.



Dismissing the current press narrative, Meg said the shooting was the "result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me."



"I'm currently focussed on my recovery," she writes, before wishing fans well.



Check out her statement below.







Megan Thee Stallion sets the record straight on social media after reports on Tory Lanez being arrested on gun charges while she was in the car surfaced this week.



The rapper was shot and had to be taken to the hospital to treat wounds.



We wish Meg a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/0hQXFmjsIU



— Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) July 15, 2020

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

During incident with Tory Lanez...*Megan Thee Stallion* has revealed that she suffered gunshot wounds during an incident at the weekend.On Sunday *TMZ reported* that the rapper was alongside Tory Lanez when he was arrested, seemingly for concealing a weapon in his car.Now *Megan Thee Stallion* has shared a new statement on Instagram, explaining that she was shot twice in the foot, seemingly in a related incident.Dismissing the current press narrative, Meg said the shooting was the "result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.""I'm currently focussed on my recovery," she writes, before wishing fans well.Check out her statement below.Megan Thee Stallion sets the record straight on social media after reports on Tory Lanez being arrested on gun charges while she was in the car surfaced this week.The rapper was shot and had to be taken to the hospital to treat wounds.We wish Meg a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/0hQXFmjsIU— Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) July 15, 2020Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

