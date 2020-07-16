Global  
 

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Was Shot

Clash Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Was ShotDuring incident with Tory Lanez...

*Megan Thee Stallion* has revealed that she suffered gunshot wounds during an incident at the weekend.

On Sunday *TMZ reported* that the rapper was alongside Tory Lanez when he was arrested, seemingly for concealing a weapon in his car.

Now *Megan Thee Stallion* has shared a new statement on Instagram, explaining that she was shot twice in the foot, seemingly in a related incident.

Dismissing the current press narrative, Meg said the shooting was the "result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me."

"I'm currently focussed on my recovery," she writes, before wishing fans well.

Check out her statement below.



Megan Thee Stallion sets the record straight on social media after reports on Tory Lanez being arrested on gun charges while she was in the car surfaced this week.

The rapper was shot and had to be taken to the hospital to treat wounds.

We wish Meg a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/0hQXFmjsIU

— Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) July 15, 2020
