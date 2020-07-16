Tweets sent from Rhea Chakraborty's account ask for CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published 22 hours ago Digangana Suryavanshi Speaks On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death 27:19 Digangana Suryavanshi opened up like never before in a candid chat with us. She spoke with utter candour about nepotism, Sushant SIngh Rajput's death and she also shed light on the upcoming project she has lined up. Digangana also shed light on what she plans to do once the lockdown is lifted.