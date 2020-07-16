Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

B Praak becomes a proud father of a baby boy, shares a unique picture on Instagram

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Punjabi singer B Praak and wife Meera have been blessed with a baby boy. The singer took to Instagram and announced the news on Thursday.

"Ohhh my God ... my hands are shivering while typing this. Blessed with baby boy. Thank you my wife, my queen for this. I love you so much. I have seen you all these nine months. You have...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Published
News video: Father Tries to Fool Baby Boy

Father Tries to Fool Baby Boy 00:07

 Occurred on July 10, 2020 / Palm Desert, California, USA Info from Licensor: "Krystle walks into the living to witness her husband Kareem wearing a face mask of her to attempt and soothe their baby boy. Kareem is attempting to improvise and be creative. However, he is not following anyone." Credit:...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Little boy enjoys hammock swing with his puppy [Video]

Little boy enjoys hammock swing with his puppy

Never lose your joy, my beautiful little boy! Credit: Marcelo And Mini! Instagram: @marceloandmini

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:17Published
Meanwhile in Russia: Mom Pregnant With Step-Son's Baby [Video]

Meanwhile in Russia: Mom Pregnant With Step-Son's Baby

KRASNODAR KRAI, RUSSIA — 35-year-old Russian influencer, Marina Balmasheva from the western region of Krasnodar Krai, was married to husband 45-year-old Alexey, for 13 years before they got divorced...

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:55Published

Tweets about this