50 Cent Keeps Trolling Nick Cannon + Might Have Found The Perfect Wild ‘N Out Replacement: “Tune Into My New Show Out Wild Starring…” Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

New York rapper 50 Cent really stays with the jokes. The hip-hop veteran has returned to social media to keep trolling rap nemesis Nick Cannon over getting fired from ViacomCBS and losing his “Wild ‘N Out” TV show. 50 Cent x Out Wild Heading into Thursday, 50 hit up his social media pages with pure […]



The post 50 Cent Keeps Trolling Nick Cannon + Might Have Found The Perfect Wild ‘N Out Replacement: “Tune Into My New Show Out Wild Starring…” appeared first on . New York rapper 50 Cent really stays with the jokes. The hip-hop veteran has returned to social media to keep trolling rap nemesis Nick Cannon over getting fired from ViacomCBS and losing his “Wild ‘N Out” TV show. 50 Cent x Out Wild Heading into Thursday, 50 hit up his social media pages with pure […]The post 50 Cent Keeps Trolling Nick Cannon + Might Have Found The Perfect Wild ‘N Out Replacement: “Tune Into My New Show Out Wild Starring…” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

