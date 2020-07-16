Global  
 

Galyn Gorg, 'RoboCop 2' and 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' actress, dead at 55 following cancer battle

FOXNews.com Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Galyn Gorg, an actress who starred in "RoboCop 2" and "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," among other film and television roles, has died after battling cancer.
