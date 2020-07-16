NASCAR Mandates Masks for Crowd of 20,000 Fans — Most of Whom Take Them Off to Watch Race
Thursday, 16 July 2020
51 minutes ago) NASCAR fans in Bristol, Tennessee were required to wear coronavirus masks to attend an all-star race that attracted a socially-distanced crowd of 20,000 or so people — most of whom then went maskless to watch the race.
4 days ago
