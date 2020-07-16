Global  
 

NASCAR Mandates Masks for Crowd of 20,000 Fans — Most of Whom Take Them Off to Watch Race

Mediaite Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
NASCAR Mandates Masks for Crowd of 20,000 Fans — Most of Whom Take Them Off to Watch RaceNASCAR fans in Bristol, Tennessee were required to wear coronavirus masks to attend an all-star race that attracted a socially-distanced crowd of 20,000 or so people — most of whom then went maskless to watch the race.
