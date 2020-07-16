Quavo Swears He Has The Baddest Chick EVER + Then Lands In New GQ Issue W/ Saweetie Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Atlanta rapper Quavo and Saweetie are looking more inseparable than ever these days. The Migos group member went online this week to declare his love for Saw just hours before they both landed in the new issue of men’s fashion magazine GQ. Quavo x Saweetie Heading into Thursday, Quavo went to Twitter to put big […]



The post Quavo Swears He Has The Baddest Chick EVER + Then Lands In New GQ Issue W/ Saweetie appeared first on . Atlanta rapper Quavo and Saweetie are looking more inseparable than ever these days. The Migos group member went online this week to declare his love for Saw just hours before they both landed in the new issue of men’s fashion magazine GQ. Quavo x Saweetie Heading into Thursday, Quavo went to Twitter to put big […]The post Quavo Swears He Has The Baddest Chick EVER + Then Lands In New GQ Issue W/ Saweetie appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this