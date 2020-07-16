Global  
 

Rob Kardashian is likely returning to 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians,' sister Khloe says

Thursday, 16 July 2020
Rob Kardashian may be making a triumphant return to “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” for the next season.
 Rob Kardashian is "coming back around" to the family's reality show, 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', according to his sister Khloe.

