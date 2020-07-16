|
|
|
Rob Kardashian is likely returning to 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians,' sister Khloe says
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Rob Kardashian may be making a triumphant return to “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” for the next season.
|
|
|
|
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
Rob Kardashian back on KUWTK? 00:42
Rob Kardashian is "coming back around" to the family's reality show, 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', according to his sister Khloe.
|
|