Chrissy Teigen Comes Up with a Way to Weed Out the Twitter Followers Coming After Her

Just Jared Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Chrissy Teigen put her account on private and now she announced a clever way to weed out the Twitter followers, who still follow her, and also harass her. At this time, Chrissy has over 13 million Twitter followers. She posted after going private, “Sooo weird I thought conservatives were anti canceling. It’s almost like…hypocrisy???? No [...]
Chrissy Teigen blocks one million on Twitter following Jeffery Epstein conspiracy theory [Video]

Chrissy Teigen blocks one million on Twitter following Jeffery Epstein conspiracy theory

Chrissy Teigen has blocked over a million Twitter users to protect herself from social media trolls linking her to s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
'They won't stop until I die': Chrissy Teigen blocks one million Twitter trolls [Video]

'They won't stop until I die': Chrissy Teigen blocks one million Twitter trolls

Chrissy Teigen has blocked one million "sick psychopaths" on Twitter after they tried to link her to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who she never met.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published
Prospect of Chrissy Teigen fan backlash keeps John Legend in check [Video]

Prospect of Chrissy Teigen fan backlash keeps John Legend in check

John Legend has joked he could never cheat on his wife Chrissy Teigen because the model and TV personality is so popular.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

