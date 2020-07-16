Chrissy Teigen Comes Up with a Way to Weed Out the Twitter Followers Coming After Her Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Chrissy Teigen put her account on private and now she announced a clever way to weed out the Twitter followers, who still follow her, and also harass her. At this time, Chrissy has over 13 million Twitter followers. She posted after going private, “Sooo weird I thought conservatives were anti canceling. It’s almost like…hypocrisy???? No [...] 👓 View full article

