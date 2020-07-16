Global  
 

Jake Paul Throws a Huge House Party Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases in California

Just Jared Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Jake Paul is facing major backlash. The 23-year-old YouTube star hosted a house party in Calabasas, Calif., and now the mayor of the city is angry amid rising coronavirus cases in the state. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jake Paul Mayor of Calabasas Alicia Weintraub told Fox 11 that she was “outraged” by [...]
 With coronavirus cases rising fast, California overhauled its guidelines Tuesday for who can be tested, prioritizing people who are hospitalized with symptoms, those in close contact with infected people or when necessary to control a local outbreak. (7/14/20)

