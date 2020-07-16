Global  
 

In Honor of Nelson Mandela Day, Shimza Is Playing a Livestream From The Island Where the South African President Was Imprisoned

Billboard.com Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
On Saturday July 18, Robben Island, where Nelson Mandela spent 18 years in prison, will welcome its first-ever DJ livestream when Shimza performs a set in honor of Nelson Mandela Day.
