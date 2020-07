Hailey Baldwin apologizes to hostess who says she was 'not nice’: ‘So sorry … not ever my intention’ Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Hailey Baldwin is apologizing after she was accused of not being the friendliest person to a restaurant hostess. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published 5 days ago Restaurant hostess slams celebrities for bad behavior on TikTok 01:22 Julia Carolan, a TikTok user who once worked as a restaurant hostess in New York City.is going viral for creating a series of videos in which she assesses her celebrity encounters based on how nice the celebrities were.She gives each personality a score on a scale of 1 to 10 — and reveals quite a... You Might Like

Tweets about this