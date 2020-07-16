Walt Disney World Is Permanently Closing These Rides!
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () Walt Disney World is now fully reopened, but a few rides and attractions will no longer be available! The Disney theme park will be shutting down the rides Primeval Whirl at Animal Kingdom and Stitch’s Great Escape at Magic Kingdom. Also closing permanently is the Rivers of Light show at Animal Kingdom. Stitch’s Great Escape [...]
[NFA] Mickey Mouse waved from a distance on Saturday as Florida's Walt Disney World opened to a limited number of guests for the first time in four months amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the state. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.