Walt Disney World Is Permanently Closing These Rides!

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Walt Disney World is now fully reopened, but a few rides and attractions will no longer be available! The Disney theme park will be shutting down the rides Primeval Whirl at Animal Kingdom and Stitch’s Great Escape at Magic Kingdom. Also closing permanently is the Rivers of Light show at Animal Kingdom. Stitch’s Great Escape [...]
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Disney World reopens amid Florida's virus surge

Disney World reopens amid Florida's virus surge 01:29

 [NFA] Mickey Mouse waved from a distance on Saturday as Florida's Walt Disney World opened to a limited number of guests for the first time in four months amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the state. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

All Walt Disney World Parks Open For First Time Since Mid-March [Video]

All Walt Disney World Parks Open For First Time Since Mid-March

Despite surging coronavirus cases statewide, Epcot and Hollywood Studios reopened Wednesday, joining Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, which opened Saturday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:27Published
Tom Bergeron No Longer 'DWTS' Host, Tamera Mowry-Housley Leave 'The Real' & More Entertainment News | THR News [Video]

Tom Bergeron No Longer 'DWTS' Host, Tamera Mowry-Housley Leave 'The Real' & More Entertainment News | THR News

Trevor Noah is ripping into those who visited Walt Disney World in Orlando over the weekend, Tom Bergeron will no longer host ABC's 'Dancing With the Stars' and Tamera Mowry-Housley is leaving 'The..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:51Published
Trevor Noah Criticizes Disney World Park-Goers | THR News [Video]

Trevor Noah Criticizes Disney World Park-Goers | THR News

Trevor Noah on Monday lit into those who visited Walt Disney World over the weekend during its reopening as the novel coronavirus remains rampant in the U.S., especially in Florida.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:28Published

