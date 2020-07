Hayley Williams Covers Björk’s ‘Unisions’ Per a Fan’s Request Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Hayley Williams performed one lucky fan's ideal Björk cover yesterday (July 15), and artists from Maggie Rogers to Lauren Jauregui praised her acoustic version. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this INOTECH3D 💯⛽️🔥💨 Hayley Williams Covers Björk’s ‘Unisions’ Per a Fan’s Request Hayley Williams performed one lucky fan’s ideal Björ… https://t.co/qvegPEDf8T 16 hours ago boomvangmusic Hayley Williams Covers Björk’s “Unison”: Watch | more here 👉 https://t.co/ndQgTuZTqn 👈 #music #musician #musicislife 1 day ago