Bigg Boss 14: Hygiene-based elimination to temperature checks; Salman Khan's reality show to have a makeover

Mid-Day Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Many wondered if Salman Khan's popular show Bigg Boss would find a place in the post-COVID world — after all, its theme of contestants living under one roof is at odds with social distancing, which is the need of the hour. As it turns out, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 are gearing up for the next season with the superstar host,...
