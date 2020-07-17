Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Evans to send authentic 'Captain America' shield to 6-year-old boy who saved sister from dog attack

Mid-Day Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Actor Chris Evans, better known as 'Captain America', made a six-year-old boy's day by sending him a personalised video message lauding his heroic act of saving his younger sister from a dog attack. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the aunt of the young boy (Bridger Walker from Cheyenne) posted on Instagram the story of how...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KTXL - Published
News video: Chris Evans praises 6-year-old boy who saved sister from dog attack

Chris Evans praises 6-year-old boy who saved sister from dog attack 01:27

 Chris Evans is now sending a 'Captain America' shield to little boy.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Evans Honors 'Hero' Boy Who Saved Sister From Dog Attack [Video]

Chris Evans Honors 'Hero' Boy Who Saved Sister From Dog Attack

Chris Evans is giving a special gift to one very brave little boy. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:19Published
Nick Cannon "Ashamed" of Anti-Semitic Comments, Heather Morris Pens Tribute to Naya Rivera & More News | THR News [Video]

Nick Cannon "Ashamed" of Anti-Semitic Comments, Heather Morris Pens Tribute to Naya Rivera & More News | THR News

Nick Cannon is apologizing after receiving criticism for using anti-Semitic language, Chris Evans was so moved by the story of a boy saving his younger sister from a dog attack and Heather Morris has..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:52Published
Chris Evans Sends Captain America Shield to Hero Boy | THR News [Video]

Chris Evans Sends Captain America Shield to Hero Boy | THR News

Chris Evans was so moved by the story of a boy saving his younger sister from a dog attack, the Marvel actor reached out with a message and gift.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:12Published

Tweets about this

LutherSpaceBoy

Luther Hargreeves ||Chris Evans is amazing. Fight me. He called a little boy a hero for saving his sister from a dog. Poor boy spent… https://t.co/FF3XCFEtKm 15 minutes ago

drhoctor2

DR Hoctor RT @chicagotribune: In an Instagram video, “Captain America” actor Chris Evans praised a 6-year-old boy named Bridger Walker as a hero afte… 25 minutes ago

etimes

ETimes #ChrisEvans makes a six-year-old boy's day by sending him a personalised video message lauding his heroic act of sa… https://t.co/7crqGsvPfX 2 hours ago

DomesticSecure

Domestic Security Breaking: In an Instagram video, “Captain America” actor Chris Evans praised a 6-year-old boy named Bridger Walke… https://t.co/hSCUJRgXHK 4 hours ago

SafetyGirl100

🦋 Katie 🦋 RT @WISCTV_News3: A CERTIFIED HERO: "I'm going to track down your address and I'm going to send you an authentic Captain America shield bec… 5 hours ago

WISCTV_News3

News 3 Now / Channel 3000 A CERTIFIED HERO: "I'm going to track down your address and I'm going to send you an authentic Captain America shie… https://t.co/DlT2IEyhI0 5 hours ago

chicagotribune

Chicago Tribune In an Instagram video, “Captain America” actor Chris Evans praised a 6-year-old boy named Bridger Walker as a hero… https://t.co/tr9Z0IU7B9 7 hours ago

ChiTribEnt

Chicago Tribune A&E “Captain America” actor Chris Evans praised a 6-year-old boy named Bridger Walker, who saved his younger sister fro… https://t.co/uIXAqD0FIY 10 hours ago