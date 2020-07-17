|
Chris Evans to send authentic 'Captain America' shield to 6-year-old boy who saved sister from dog attack
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Actor Chris Evans, better known as 'Captain America', made a six-year-old boy's day by sending him a personalised video message lauding his heroic act of saving his younger sister from a dog attack. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the aunt of the young boy (Bridger Walker from Cheyenne) posted on Instagram the story of how...
|
|
|
|
Advertisement
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this