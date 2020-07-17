Chris Evans to send authentic 'Captain America' shield to 6-year-old boy who saved sister from dog attack

Luther Hargreeves ||Chris Evans is amazing. Fight me. He called a little boy a hero for saving his sister from a dog. Poor boy spent… https://t.co/FF3XCFEtKm 15 minutes ago DR Hoctor RT @chicagotribune: In an Instagram video, “Captain America” actor Chris Evans praised a 6-year-old boy named Bridger Walker as a hero afte… 25 minutes ago ETimes #ChrisEvans makes a six-year-old boy's day by sending him a personalised video message lauding his heroic act of sa… https://t.co/7crqGsvPfX 2 hours ago Domestic Security Breaking: In an Instagram video, “Captain America” actor Chris Evans praised a 6-year-old boy named Bridger Walke… https://t.co/hSCUJRgXHK 4 hours ago 🦋 Katie 🦋 RT @WISCTV_News3: A CERTIFIED HERO: "I'm going to track down your address and I'm going to send you an authentic Captain America shield bec… 5 hours ago News 3 Now / Channel 3000 A CERTIFIED HERO: "I'm going to track down your address and I'm going to send you an authentic Captain America shie… https://t.co/DlT2IEyhI0 5 hours ago Chicago Tribune In an Instagram video, “Captain America” actor Chris Evans praised a 6-year-old boy named Bridger Walker as a hero… https://t.co/tr9Z0IU7B9 7 hours ago Chicago Tribune A&E “Captain America” actor Chris Evans praised a 6-year-old boy named Bridger Walker, who saved his younger sister fro… https://t.co/uIXAqD0FIY 10 hours ago