Ellie Goulding's New Album 'Brightest Blue' is Out Now - Listen Here!

Just Jared Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Ellie Goulding‘s new album is out! The 33-year-old English singer just dropped her fourth studio album titled Brightest Blue. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ellie Goulding During a new interview, Ellie said none of the songs on the new album are inspired by her marriage to Caspar Jopling, whom she married back in [...]
