Ally Brooke Just Dropped the Music Video for Her New Song '500 Veces' - Watch Now!

Just Jared Jr Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Ally Brooke is back with a new song AND music video! The 26-year-old singer released her new song “500 Veces” which features rapper Messiah. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ally Brooke “Here is ’500 Veces’ with my boy Messiah!” Ally wrote along with the release. “I’m so happy and proud to finally have [...]
Ally Brooke Releases '500 Veces' Music Video - Watch Here!

 Ally Brooke just released a new song! The 26-year-old singer teamed up with rapper Messiah for her new single titled "500 Veces."
Just Jared


