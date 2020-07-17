|
Ally Brooke Just Dropped the Music Video for Her New Song '500 Veces' - Watch Now!
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Ally Brooke is back with a new song AND music video! The 26-year-old singer released her new song “500 Veces” which features rapper Messiah. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ally Brooke “Here is ’500 Veces’ with my boy Messiah!” Ally wrote along with the release. “I’m so happy and proud to finally have [...]
