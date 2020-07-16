The 2012 Olympics brought Britain together in pride and unity – look at us now
Thursday, 16 July 2020
2 days ago) Danny Boyle's celebrated opening ceremony re-airs tonight on BBC One. Amid the nation's bitter political divide and 45,000 coronavirus deaths, it feels like a relic from another age, writes Fiona Sturges
