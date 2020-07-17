Global  
 

Sanjay Dutt's upcoming film Torbaaz: Here's all you need to know about the film

Mid-Day Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram on Thursday to share the poster of his upcoming film Torbaaz, backed by Netflix. Describing the plot of Torbaaz, Sanjay Dutt wrote on his Instagram handle, "A man rises from personal tragedy to lead a group of children from a refugee camp to victory, transforming their lives through the game of...
