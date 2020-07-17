|
Something different about Sonam K Ahuja! Flies to London amid pandemic
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
There are hushed whispers doing the rounds about what prompted Sonam K Ahuja to take off to England amid the pandemic. Entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja and she own a place in London and the couple love spending time there. But those in the know say there is more than meets the eye. London may be her second home, but it also gives...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this